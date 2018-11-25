Try 3 months for $3
INDEPENDENCE --- Donna J. Hall, 88, of Independence, died Thursday, Nov. 22, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at White Funeral Home, Independence,t www.White-MtHope.co

Donna Hall
the life of: Donna Hall
