Donald W. Beehner

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius School and the Jesup Public Library in Jesup and to other charities. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com