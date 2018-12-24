Try 1 month for 99¢
SUMNER -- Donald M. Leyh, 86, of Sumner, died Friday, Dec. 21, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner;  services 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner; military honors by Sumner American Legion Thomas E Woods Post 223; private family burial will be held at a later date; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner; memorials directed to Sumner American Legion Thomas E Woods Post 223; S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-1800.

Donald M. Leyh
