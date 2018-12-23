Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

SUMNER -- Donald Leyh, 86, of Sumner, died Friday, Dec. 21, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. Services are pending with SK Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-1800; online condolences at www.skrogersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald Leyh
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments