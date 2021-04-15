WATERLOO—Donald G. Heires, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 13, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Social distancing and masks are required for both events. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.