WATERLOO—Donald G. Heires, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 13, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Social distancing and masks are required for both events. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.