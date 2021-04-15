 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald G. Heires
0 entries

Donald G. Heires

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—Donald G. Heires, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 13, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Social distancing and masks are required for both events. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toddler defies the odds after being told she would never walk

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News