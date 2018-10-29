Try 1 month for 99¢
HOLLAND -- Donald Eilt Ennenga, 86, of Holland, died Friday, Oct. 26, at Arlington Place, Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Colfax Presbyterian Church, rural Holland, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Grundy Center American Legion. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, and for an hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice, Covenant Cancer Center, Waterloo, or Colfax Center Presbyterian Church Library. Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

