Donald E. Hinde

Donald Eugene Hinde, 81, Formerly of Strawberry Point, Iowa, died on February 14, 2020 in Tomball, Texas.
Donald was born on December 7, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa, to William Stanley Hinde and Margaret Sultana Aldrich.
On June 21, 1957, Donald married Mary Oestereich. He worked as a plant supervisor at Marquart Concrete Block Company and Pavestone Company for many years before retiring.
Donald is survived by his children, Shirley (Rick) Hinde-Hockey, New Braunfels, TX, Donna (Don) Mohl, Scotts Hill, TN, Jacque Hinde, Tomball, TX, and Steve Hinde (Missy), New Hartford, IA; 8 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and two sisters, Minnie Alsup, Milton, PA and Marge Nowning, Calico Rock, AR.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, of 57 years, his parents, four brothers, and two half-brothers.
A memorial service will be held on February 27, 2020 at 1 pm at Memorial Park Chapel with internment to follow service. Reception will be held at the Amvets in Cedar Falls at 3pm.
