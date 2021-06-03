Donald "Don" Henry Frey

CEDAR FALLS-Donald “Donnie” Henry Frey, age 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home in Cedar Falls, of natural causes.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, with burial at Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral And Cremation Services in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to Gideon’s or the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.