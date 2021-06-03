Donald "Don" Henry Frey

CEDAR FALLS-Donald “Donnie” Henry Frey, age 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home in Cedar Falls, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, with burial at Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral And Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to Gideon’s or the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com