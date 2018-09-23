Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Dolores G. Wulf, 81, of rural Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 21, at home of natural causes. Services are pending at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525.

