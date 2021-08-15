Dixie Lee Hennig

FAYETTE-Dixie L. Hennig, 85, of Fayette died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Corridor Crossing Place in Cedar Rapids.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jager officiating. Inurnment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. A visitation will precede the service at the Church on Thursday starting at 9:30 AM. Food and fellowship will follow the committal service on Thursday at the Church. The family invites all to join them during that time. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Dixie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
