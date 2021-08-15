 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dixie Lee Hennig
0 entries

Dixie Lee Hennig

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTE-Dixie L. Hennig, 85, of Fayette died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Corridor Crossing Place in Cedar Rapids.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jager officiating. Inurnment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. A visitation will precede the service at the Church on Thursday starting at 9:30 AM. Food and fellowship will follow the committal service on Thursday at the Church. The family invites all to join them during that time. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Dixie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News