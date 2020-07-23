Dick Kimball
Dick Kimball

Dick Kimball

Dick Kimball, 71, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Community. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Locke Funeral Home with visitation an hour before the service. To wear black and gold would be appropriate. Inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Western Home Community. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

