Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dick Kimball, 71, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Community. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Locke Funeral Home with visitation an hour before the service. To wear black and gold would be appropriate. Inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Western Home Community. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.