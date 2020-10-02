 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Derald L. Henry
0 entries

Derald L. Henry

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—Derald L. Henry, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4, and for an hour before services on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News