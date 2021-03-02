 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis G. Emberton
0 entries

Dennis G. Emberton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANDON-Dennis G. Emberton, 84, of Brandon, died peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence of natural causes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be determined at a later date.

Memorial Services: 10:30 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo. A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website.

Memorial Visitation: 4:30 – 6:30 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kearns

Inurnment: West View Cemetery in La Porte City

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is a retail credit card worth it?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News