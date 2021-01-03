Dennis Duane Johnson passed away suddenly on December 22, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on July 8, 1954 the second son of Wayne D. and Barbara (Abbas) Johnson.
Dennis was cremated at his request. A small private graveside service will be held for immediate family at the Aplington Cemetery at a date to be later determined. Please direct any memorials to the family in care of the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, 509 4th Street, Grundy Center, Iowa 50638. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319.
