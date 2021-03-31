 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Craig Nissen
0 entries

Dennis Craig Nissen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Craig Nissen, 67, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 30, at Mercy One Waterloo. Memorial services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Drinks that can help with weight loss

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News