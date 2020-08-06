Delpha M. (Rice) Sorensen

Delpha Marie (Rice) Sorensen, 81, of Morrison, passed away on Tuesday, August 4th at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Visitation for Delpha will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7th at 2:00 PM at the French-Hand Chapel. A private inurnment will take place at the Washington Township Cemetery in Morrison. For messages of condolence and memories of Delpha, you can visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.