Delpha M. Gronoski
EVANSDALE-Delpha M. Gronoski, 103, of Evansdale, IA, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes at Cedar Falls

Services: 10:30 AM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.

Visitation: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church and New Aldaya Lifescapes.

Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, IA. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

