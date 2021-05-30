WATERLOO-Deloris “Lori” Blitsch, 81, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 28, at home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitaiton will continue at the church for an hour before services on Thursday.