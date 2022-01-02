DUMONT-Delores “Dee” May, age 79, of Dumont, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Dumont Wellness Center. Funeral services will be 1:30pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be at 1pm Wednesday, with burial following the service at Cedar Valley Memorial Garden. Memorials may be directed to Permanent Planning, Inc. 4901 University Avenue, Ste. D, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.