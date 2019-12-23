{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art obit dove with branch

GRUNDY CENTER — Gail D. Pearce, 76, of Grundy Center, formerly of Denver and Reinbeck, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Creekside Senior Living of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo; memorials directed to the family; Kearns Funeral Service—Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

