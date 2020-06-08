Death Notices

CEDAR FALLS — Robert Allan Hoffman, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 6, at his home. Memorial services 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. The service will be limited to 75 people to properly social distance and attendees should wear masks. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and a recording of his service will be posted after the fact.