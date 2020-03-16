Death notices
WAVERLY -- John F. Raap, 74, of Waverly, died Friday, March 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly, with a private burial in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.  

