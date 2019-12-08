{{featured_button_text}}
SUMNER -- Fannie D. Johnson, 96, of Sumner, died Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the United Methodist Church, with interment in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour preceding services at the church on Saturday; memorials in Fannie’s name to the United Methodist Church in Sumner; condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

WINTHROP – Joshua Schmitt, 31, of Winthrop, died Nov. 28; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Independence; visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Fawcett Funeral Home, Winthrop; condolences may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.

