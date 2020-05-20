DEATH NOTICE: Susan Meek

VINTON — Susan Jean (Slager) Meek, 68, died Friday, May 15, at Vinton Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, (following social distancing guidelines). Interment will be at Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton. Online condolences at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.