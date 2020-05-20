DEATH NOTICE: Susan Meek
0 entries

DEATH NOTICE: Susan Meek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VINTON — Susan Jean (Slager) Meek, 68, died Friday, May 15, at Vinton Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, (following social distancing guidelines). Interment will be at Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton. Online condolences at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Meek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News