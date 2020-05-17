DEATH NOTICE: Ruth J. Shepard
0 entries

DEATH NOTICE: Ruth J. Shepard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --  Ruth J. Shepard, 94, died at Friendship Village Pavilion on May 11. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at https://parrottandwood.com/obituary/ruth-shepard/.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Shepard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News