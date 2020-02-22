Death Notice: Roxanne ‘Rocky' Miller
Death Notice: Roxanne ‘Rocky' Miller

APLINGTON -- Roxanne “Rocky” Miller, 63, of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo of natural causes. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials are to be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements, www.redman-schwartz.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roxanne Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

