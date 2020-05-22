DEATH NOTICE: Ronald ‘Ron' Bushkofsky
INDEPENDENCE -- Ronald (Ron) William Bushkofsky, 83, of Independence, died at home of lung cancer Wednesday, May 20. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, May 22, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence; a graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Hazleton. Online condolences at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

