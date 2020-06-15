DEATH NOTICE: Rollie C. Jones
0 entries

DEATH NOTICE: Rollie C. Jones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Rollie C. Jones, 67, of Keokuk and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, June 15, at Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rollie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News