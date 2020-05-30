DEATH NOTICE: Rickie Gray
DEATH NOTICE: Rickie Gray

WATERLOO — Rickie Gray, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 28, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. Private family services will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, is assisting the family, (319) 232-3235; www.parrottandwood.com.

