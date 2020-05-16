DEATH NOTICE: Richard 'Rick' Crawford

DYSART -- Richard ‘Rick' J. Crawford, 64, of Dysart, died May 15 at Sunrise Hill Care Center. Funeral services are private with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be at Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Five people will be allowed in the building at a time. The family will also greet people outside. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Sunrise Hill Care Center or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com