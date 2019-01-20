Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO --- Richard Charles Davis, 79, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes; no services planned at this time. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service, 3146 Kimball Ave., in charge of arrangements; 233-3146.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Death Notice: Richard Davis
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments