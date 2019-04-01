{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

DUMONT – The Rev. R. Douglas Tharpe, 83, of Dumont, died Saturday, March 30, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at New Hope Parish of the United Methodist Church - Dumont Center in Dumont, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cherokee; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, (641) 456-3232.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Death Notice: Rev. R. Douglas Tharpe
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments