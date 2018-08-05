Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS - Phyllis R. Jorgensen, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 3, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. Services are pending with Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525.

Death Notice: Phyllis R. Jorgensen
