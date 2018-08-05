CEDAR FALLS -- Opal M. Walther, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Aug. 4, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Nazareth Lutheran Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour prior to services at the church; memorials to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, River Hills School or Christian Crusaders; www.dahlfuneralhome.com, 266-7525.
