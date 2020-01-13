Death Notice: Nancy Carol Ott

CEDAR FALLS — Nancy Carol Ott, 76,of Cedar Falls, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at College Hill Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date; visitation will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ramona G. Bellows
(1941-2020)
WATERLOO — Ramona G. Bellows, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born March 5, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth K. Mulkins Barta. Ramona attended Our Lady of Victory Academy in Waterloo.She married Beau Jay Bellows on Sept. 13, 1958, at Calvary Bible Church in Washburn.
Ramona was a child-care provider for many years at Maple Lanes and Happy Time Daycare (Sunnyside Temple) in Waterloo. She also worked at Burger King, Bishops Restaurant, and Sam’s Club in Waterloo. She was a member of Harvest Vineyard Church in Waterloo where she was a team leader.
Survivors: her husband; four sons, Jim (Andrea) Bellows and Dave (Pamela) Bellows‚ both of Parkersburg, Matthew (Stacy) Bellows of Cambridge‚ Minn., and Dan (Lisa) Bellows of Forest Lake‚ Minn.; a daughter, Brenda (Denny) Hrubes of Britt; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild, Lincoln; two sisters, her twin, Katy Reed of Waterloo, and Diane (Scott) Sickau of Boone; and three brothers, Martin (Pat) Barta of Cedar Falls‚ Brian (Gayle) Barta of Rapid River‚ Mich., and Bruce (Suzanne) Landsverk of Dacula‚ Ga.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a grandson, Dave “Little D” Bellows.
Family Directed Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, with a private family burial in St. Albert Cemetery in rural Lamont. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: to Royal Legacy Christian Academy, which is a part of Harvest Vineyard Church.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Her late grandson was a special star in her heart. One of her delights was baking cookies and other sweets for church events with her twin sister, Katy. She enjoyed watching classic movies.
Marian J. Watters
Marian J. Watters, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 7, at the Affinity House.
She was born August 30, 1927, in Waterloo, the daughter of William and Leona Blonigan Merritt.
She married Donald Barnes Clark, on October 23, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. They later divorced.
Marian was a homemaker and an avid horse lover. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She also was a longtime member and funeral coordinator for St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors include: a daughter, Karen Watters and a granddaughter, Shannon (Tim) Gillespie both of Whitesboro, TX.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Michael Jerome Pasley
(1945-2019)
EVANSDALE — Michael Jerome Pasley, 74, of Evansdale, died after a brief illness on Dec. 31, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 18, 1945, son of Floyd and Laurinia (Rickard) Pasley.
Michael attended Waverly High School before volunteering to join the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. He was an insurance agent and worked a variety of occupations throughout the Midwest. He always considered the Cedar Valley to be his home.
Survivors: his wife of 22 years, Glenda Pasley; his children, Sandie L. Smith, Lorie Noe (Steve), Mike Pasley; a sister, Janice Nolting; three stepsons, Matthew, Jason and Travis Nissen; his grandchildren, Justin Noe, Jennifer Byrd, Samuel, Sawyer and Spencer Smith, Matthew, David, Addie and Sam Nissen, Adessa, Zackery, Lily, Alexander and Kelley Dralle; and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and McKinley Byrd.
Memorials: to George Wyth State Park.
In the last years of his life, he enjoyed going to George Wyth State Park and taking picture of nature and wildlife photos. His life will be honored in the spring at the park. For details, please contact the family.
Rodney Hays
(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Rodney Dean Hays, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born in 1939 to Florence Hays in Milfred, Neb. He married Sandy Freeland in Waterloo and later divorced. He married Teresa Fuller in Waterloo and later divorced.
Rodney worked at John Deere in East Moline, Ill., for 30 years.
Survivors: four daughters, Teresa Rapp of Illinois, Dawn (Alan) Zeigler of Ohio, Denise (Andrew) Dawson of Walcott, and Mary Hays of Illinois; a son, Rodney Hays Jr. of Illinois; a brother, Lawrence Heggebo of Waterloo; a sister, Karolyn (Danny) Brunson of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Rodney enjoyed boxing, horses, gardening, and playing sports with his children and grandchildren. Rodney spent a lot of time with his family, and was a great father and loving grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Celia J. Scott
WATERLOO, IA: Celia J. (Nechanicky) Scott, age 94, of Lakeview Lodge at Friendship Village, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.
She was born on May 15, 1925 at her family’s farm.The daughter of William B. Nechanicky and Marie (Stodola) Nechanicky, she was raised in Geneseo Township, Tama County, Iowa. She married the love of her life, William J. Scott, on August 30, 1949 at St. Paul’s Church in Traer, Iowa and they had 69 years together.
Celia graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School in 1942 and Gates Business College in Waterloo in 1943. She was employed at Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and Waterloo Steel and Equipment Company, Farmer’s Saving Bank in Traer, and National Lock Company in Rockford, Illinois. After the birth of their daughter Patricia, she became a homemaker and volunteer for many organizations. She served on the Homemaker Extension Association of DeKalb County, Illinois and St. Mary’s Catholic Church choir and its committees in Sycamore, Illinois for many decades. During her married life she lived in Rockford, Petersburg, and Sycamore (60 years), Illinois, returning to Waterloo, Iowa in 2013.
Celia had a curious mind and many pursuits, including music, sewing, cooking, travel, gardening, house plant propagation, bird and butterfly watching, and genealogy. This and her attention to local and national events made her an enthusiastic conversationalist. She was always devoted to her family, taking a genuine interest in the activitiesof everyone. This unflagging attention to the family’s endeavors was a defining characteristic and deeply appreciated by her family.She also was a remarkable seamstress.
At the urging of her cousin, she organized the first of many Nechanicky family reunions held every two years, going on to write a Nechanicky Family History book in 1981 and updating it three times in the 1990’s.The book tells the story of the family’s original immigration from Bohemia to Iowa and documents the original six immigrants and five generations of their descendants.
Celia and her husband Bill loved to travel and visited all 50 states, the British Isles, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Monaco, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. She made multiple visits to the Czech Republic, meeting her last living first cousin and many other relatives, visiting her mother’s birthplace and her maternal grandparents’ home and historic flour mill.
Survivors include her older sister Mildred Nechanicky of Traer, Iowa; daughter Patricia A. Scott of Seattle, Washington; son Gary D. Scott (Marena Tunkin) of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Alan Silverman(Kara) of Glenside, Pennsylvania, Devon Scott-Tunkin of Chicago, Illinois, and Zane Scott-Tunkin of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchildren Luke, Adam, and Jake Silverman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, and her brothers Marcel, William, and Robert Nechanickyand their spouses.
Services: Family services will be held with inurnment at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Traer, Iowa. There will be no funeral or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Celebration of Life for Jerry Beal
Celebration of Life for Jerry Beal
The Beal family would like everyone to join us in the Celebration of Life for Jerry Beal that will be held 01-25-20 at the Calvary Bible Church from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in Washburn.
Address is 4431 E. Washburn Road. Coffee and cookies will be served.
Mary Ann Creeden Portis
(1941-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Ann Creeden Portis, 78, of Mystic, Conn., formerly of Robstown, Texas, and Cedar Falls, died at home Dec. 27, 2019.
She was born July 31, 1941, in Cedar Falls, daughter of the late Dale and Helen Miller Creeden.
After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 1959, she attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and then began nursing school at the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. Her 48-year career in nursing began as an operating room nurse at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, then Medical University Hospital in Charleston, S.C. Her career took her to Texas, where she worked as a perfusionist and surgical nurse for multiple cardiothoracic surgeons at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston and later in Corpus Christi, Texas. She retired in 2011 from Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, after 21 years as an operating room nurse and mentor to many new nurses.
Survived by: her granddaughter, Kristen Nicole Weismantel; two brothers, Paul Thomas (Julie) Creeden and William Dale Creeden; former spouse and father of her daughter, Bill Strever; former spouse, Russell Portis; and many other family members and friends.
Preceded in death by: her daughter, Sarah Lynn Weismantel; and her two sisters, Connie Jean Moore and Rosemary Creeden.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Robstown, Texas.
Calvin Manning
(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Calvin Manning, 85, of Des Moines, died Dec. 31.
He was born July 18, 1934, in Greenville, Miss., son of Milton Manning and Annie Lue (Watson) Manning. He married Joanne (Murphy) Manning; she preceded him in death in 1971. His common-law wife of 35 years Mary F. Williams, preceded him in death in 2010.
Mr. Manning was a brilliant auto body mechanic and had built own business.
Survivors: a daughter, Tracy X-Manning; two brothers, Sammie L. Manning and Milton S. Manning Jr.; nine sisters, Elizabeth Scott, Mildred (Roosevelt) Davenport, Mary L. Ward, Rosie L. Blade, Bernice Gulley, Lillie (Freddie) Moore, Alice (Kenneth) Oates, Louella Tibbs and Edna Crawley; a special niece, Loretta Manning; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wives; a brother, William Manning Sr.; a sister, Annie L. Coleman; and a stepdaughter, Pearlie Mae Taylor-March.
Memorial service: will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be directed to the family at 5515 SE 14th St., Apt. 4207, Des Moines, IA 50320.
Donald ‘Moot' Moothart
(1929-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Donald “Moot” Moothart, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
He was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Elleanore (Teare) Moothart. He attended Waterloo Schools. On March 30, 1946, he was inducted into the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seaman First Class until his discharge in January of 1948.
On June 17, 1950, he married Virginia Koob in Spring Valley, Minn. She died on May 11, 2019. Don worked as a gas welder, and a supervisor for IPS-MidAmerican Energy in Waterloo for 40 years.
Survivors: two sons, Brian Moothart of Cedar Falls and Randy (Kathi) Moothart of Allison; a daughter, Nancy (Michael) Seavey of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Marcy and Sara Seavey, Wade (Tammi) and Chad (Jessica) Moothart, Amy (Carl) Buchanan, Jennifer (Chris) Geerts and Jeremiah (Cassonda) Moothart; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Lavone Skoz.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday. Jan. 14, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors provided by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Linda C. Fabbro
(1953-2020)
WAVERLY — Linda Carol Fabbro, 66, of Waverly, died Friday, Jan. 10, at Waverly Health Center.
She was born Jan. 20, 1953, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Frank and Margaret (Heise) Sanders. She graduated from Janesville High School.She attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in education. Early in her career she traveled to Australia on a three-year teaching-abroad contract. While there, she met Arno Fabbro during a skydiving class. The couple would later marry at St. Dominicks Church in Melbourne. Upon returning to the United States she worked for a short time at Sartori Hospital as a nurse’s aide. In 1979, she began her teaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock High School as a learning disabilities instructor, retiring in 2015.
Linda was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly where she was active in the food pantry program.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Lani (Phil) Trimble of Waverly and Katelyn (Ben Kreimeyer) Fabbro of Cedar Falls; two sons, Anthony “Tony” Fabbro of Cedar Rapids and Ryan Fabbro of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Kyeton Heise and Kohen Trimble and Myah, William and Dyllan Kreimeyer; a brother, Steve (Barb) Sanders of Oelwein; a sister, Marsha Sanders of Shell Rock; a stepsister, Dianna Gruver of Waterloo; and a sister-in-law, Barb Sanders.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Gary Sanders; a, stepbrother, William Stout; and a stepsister, Carol Stout.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly; burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She thoroughly enjoyed the “DKG” retired teachers’ sorority where she currently served as vice president. Over the past several years she was active with the Cedar River Readers group in Waverly. Spending time with her family was always a central focus in her life.
Suzanne V. “Sue” Heine
(1946-2020)
SHELL ROCK — Suzanne “Sue” Veronica Heine, 73, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born Feb. 25, 1946, in St. Cloud, Minn., daughter of Thomas and Susan (Fernholz) Zulkosky. On May 21, 1966, she married Robert Heine in Little Falls, Minn.
Sue graduated from Foley (Minn.) High School in 1964 and continued her education at the University of Minnesota, University of Washington, University of Northern Iowa, and Hawkeye Tech. She had worked for Federal Reserve Bank, Minneapolis, from 1964-1966; Seattle First National Bank from 1966-1969; First National Bank, Waverly, from 1971-1976; University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, from 1978-1984; and Waverly Newspaper from 1989-1996.
Sue was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, St. Mary Parish Life, and Know Your Neighbor Club.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Kurt (Joleen) Heine of Dubuque; a daughter, Jennifer (Clint Goodman) Heine of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Randell Heine, Kayli Heine, Cora Goodman, Jackson Goodman, Cadey Goodman, Jordan Goodman; three great-grandchildren, Alanis, Charlotte, and Lydia; a sister, Barbara (Richard) Schlict of Foley, Minn.; four brothers, Jerry (Anne) Zulkosky and Kenneth (Ruth) Zulkosky, both of Aitkin, Minn., Thomas (Cynthia) Zulkosky of Delano, Minn., and Timothy Zulkosky of St. Paul, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a daughter, Suzanne Heine.
Family-conducted memorial services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly. The Heine family will greet family and friends from noon till the time of the service. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Sue enjoyed gardening but her passion was traveling, she has visited all the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
Jacqueline “Jackie” J. Morgan
(1936-2020)
WATERLOO — Jacqueline “Jackie” J. Morgan, 83, of Waterloo, died Jan. 4 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Volga, daughter of Charles and Hallie Harr Wiedner. She married William Morgan on Nov. 16, 1957, in Waterloo. He died Nov. 28, 1983.
She was homemaker and pharmacy tech at Q & T and Greenwood Pharmacies after the passing of her husband. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: nine children, Mary (Dennis) Ricker of Michigan, Michelle (Charles) Breitsprecher of Minnesota, Melani (Del) Caron of Arizona, Maureen (Bret) Hardy of Waterloo, Marla Morgan of Waverly, Mark Morgan of Cedar Falls, Matthew Morgan and Martin (Tammy) Morgan, both of Waterloo, and Myron (Jennifer) Morgan of Le Claire; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Zola Podaril and Bill (Rosie) Wiedner, both of Waterloo, Paul Wiedner of Missouri, Bob Wiedner of Elkader, Faylene Bruns of Minnesota, and Lanette (Larry) Larson of Colo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Charles, Joe, and Harold Wiedner; three sisters, Charlene, Lois and Joan; and a special friend, Ray Donnelly of Waterloo.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at her church.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Dennis J. “Boo Man” Swartz
(1949-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Dennis J. “Boo Man” Swartz, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Jan. 4 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo following a lengthy illness.
He was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Leonard A. “Sam” Swartz and Bethel Daisie (Jenkins) Swartz.
Boo attended the Waterloo Schools, then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War serving two tours in the Mekong Delta with the 169th Engineering Company and the 524 Signal Company Charlie Company as a sergeant. He then worked for 10 years in construction in the Boston area and then the San Francisco Bay area. He returned to the Waterloo area for a few years before heading to Clearwater Beach, Fla., where he lived for 20 years working as a certified fish cutter. In 2009 ill health forced him to return to Waterloo to be closer to family.
Survivors: four sisters, Marsha Sewick, Marilyn Halley-Tarr, and Crystal Hartmann, all of Waterloo, and Janice (Mike) Hartz of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Ronald D. Swartz; a sister, Janet Jones; three brothers-in-law, PFC Russell L. Halley, Wayne Sewick, and Mike Jones; a nephew, Robert A. Tarr; and a niece, Kimberly M. Femino.
Services: There will be no public visitation or services per Boo’s request. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family at 4130 Aspen Court, Waterloo 50701.
Boo’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Laurie Walker, RN, Deana Brown, CNA, Dr. Michael Slavin, D.O. and the Cedar Valley Hospice Home staff for their exceptional care and extreme kindness.
Marian J. Watters
(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Marian J. Watters, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Affinity House.
She was born Aug. 30, 1927, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Leona Blonigan Merritt. She married Wm. Caroll Watters on June 17, 1953, in Waterloo and he died April 3, 1992.
Marian was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She also was a longtime member and funeral coordinator for St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: two daughters, Susie Crew of Waterloo and Debbie (Roger) Tompkins of Montezuma; three grandchildren, Travis (Christina) Crew, Trisha Bent and Trent (Kristin) Tompkins; and seven great-grandchildren, Tierra, Tierel, Ariella, Jonah, Uriah, William, Carter.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Joy J. Busse
(1939-2020)
WAVERLY — Joy JoAnn Busse, 80, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born April 13, 1939, in Tripoli, daughter of Clifford and Phyllis (Hanker) Eichmann. On April 13, 1958, she married Larry Busse at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli.
Joy graduated from Tripoli High School in 1957. She worked as a secretary for Rath Packing Co., Waterloo, Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Krobin Trucking in Waterloo, and as office manager for Larry Busse CPA in Cedar Falls and Waverly. She retired in 2008.
Joy was a former member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli and a current member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survivors: her husband; four children, Pamela Peters of North Liberty, Kent (Paula) Busse of Long Beach, Calif., Patricia Busse of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Perry (Mary Jo) Busse of Rochester Hills, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Eric Peters, Brett Busse, Sydney Busse, Daniel Greer, Samantha (Troy) Schneider, Sarah May Greer, Alexis Benavides, Michael (Ginny) Busse, and Brooke Busse; and two great-grandchildren, Ariston and Eleanor Schneider.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with burial at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Joy’s greatest enjoyment in life was time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked collecting things.
Tyler J. Pint
(1981-2019)
WATERLOO — Tyler James Pint, 38, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Waterloo, died suddenly at home Dec. 24, 2019.
He was born May 6, 1981, in Charles City, son of Deb Brasch and Larry Pint.
Tyler attended Charles City schools and graduated in 2000, where he was a member of the Charles City Comet wrestling and golf teams, and graduated from the electronic technology program at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar in 2002. His jobs included Hobert Electric, Molstead Motors and ConAgra Foods.
Survivors: his parents, Deb (Jeff) Brasch of Waterloo and Larry (Nancy) Pint of Manchester; a brother, Nick Brasch of Columbia, Mo.; a sister, Kari (Mitch) Juhl of Dunkerton; nieces Addison, Hadley and Graycie Juhl; stepsisters Hillary (Justin) Woodward of Rockford, Ill., and Hannah (Shawn) James of Minneapolis; stepbrother Seth Brasch of Zion, Ill.; a stepgrandparent, Robert Townsend; his pets, Ellie and Sissi; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Leo and Velma Pint, Robert and Maxine Lynch, Byrd O’Rourke, Olive Brasch, Phyllis Townsend; and uncle Jeff Kingston.
Celebration of Life: will be Saturday, June 6, at Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City.
Tyler loved hunting, fishing and boating on the Mississippi with family and friends. He continued to enjoy thinking he was the Grill Master of the family. Most of all, Tyler’s favorite title was Uncle TyTy. Those who knew Tyler, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Service Notice: Phil Suchy
WATERLOO — Philbert Bernard Suchy, 95, of Waterloo, formerly of Oelwein and Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 5, at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo; services at noon Friday, Jan. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, with a Celebration of Life at Mona’s Fire Pit Pub & Grill immediately following services; any friends of Phyllis, Patty and Greg are asked to come and share stories; Sunday, Jan. 19, a further Celebration of Life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn in Minnesota; memorials in lieu of flowers to Veterans Group Wounded Warrior Project, the Alzheimers Association, or a charity of your choice; donations can be sent to Mark Suchy, 3202 Cypress Ave., Cedar Falls 50613. Full obituary at www.legacy.com/obituaries/oelweindailyregister.
CEDAR FALLS — Charlene Buck, 72, of Rockport, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Aransas Pass, Texas, (361) 758-2451, is assisting.
Carol A. Goodrich
(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Carol Ann Goodrich, 70, of Hayward, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Hayward.
She was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde and Marcella Miller Sink. She married Robert G. “Bob” Goodrich on May 24, 1985, in Waterloo.
Carol graduated from Columbus High School and was employed with Covenant Medical Center in housekeeping, ambulatory surgery and dialysis, retiring in July 2009.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Joshua and Zachary Junge, both of Waterloo; a stepson, Brandon Goodrich; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, David Sink of Waterloo, Tom (Karen) Sink of Cedar Falls, and Joe (Mary) Sink of Raymond; five sisters, Susan (Dave) Douglas of Bella Vista, Ark., Kathy (Ray) Moore and Barb (Jim) Burns, both of Waterloo, Betsy (Dan) McDougall of Dunkerton, Jody (Jim) Sessions of Yuma, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Vicki Sink of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: one son, Beau Daniel Junge; two brothers, Jim Sink and Dan Sink; and a sister-in-law, Linda Sink.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service Notice: Charlene Buck
CEDAR FALLS — Charlene Buck, 72, of Rockport, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Aransas Pass, Texas, (361) 758-2451, is assisting.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.