Death Notice: Nancy Carol Ott

CEDAR FALLS — Nancy Carol Ott, 76,of Cedar Falls, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at College Hill Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date; visitation will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

