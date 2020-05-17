DEATH NOTICE: Michael E. Hansen
WATERLOO – Michael E. Hansen, 57, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 13, at home. Services will be scheduled for a future date.Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

