DEATH NOTICE: Megan Hook

GRUNDY CENTER -- Megan Hook, 30, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, May 19, of brain cancer. Public visitation and a Celebration of Life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Orchard Hill Church-Grundy Campus, 1800 G Ave., Grundy Center. A private service will be held following the visitation at the church, and a private burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel is entrusted with arrangements, (319) 824-3319.