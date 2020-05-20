DEATH NOTICE: Megan Hook
0 entries

DEATH NOTICE: Megan Hook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER -- Megan Hook, 30, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, May 19, of brain cancer. Public visitation and a Celebration of Life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Orchard Hill Church-Grundy Campus, 1800 G Ave., Grundy Center. A private service will be held following the visitation at the church, and a private burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel is entrusted with arrangements, (319) 824-3319.

To plant a tree in memory of Megan Hook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News