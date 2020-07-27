Death notice: Marlene Joann Vanderwerf

APLINGTON — Marlene Joann Vanderwerf, age 86, of Aplington, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the at Mercy One – Covenant in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.