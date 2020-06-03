DEATH NOTICE: Marian L. Quandt
DEATH NOTICE: Marian L. Quandt

WATERLOO — Marian Louise Quandt, 70, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 1, at Rosewood Estates. Parrott and Wood is handling arrangements. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Grace Lutheran Church, with visitation taking place one hour prior at the church. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery following a luncheon. Memorials to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

