CEDAR FALLS --- Lorraine Joens, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 11, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Services are pending. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 266-7525, www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

