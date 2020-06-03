DEATH NOTICE: Lola Gwen Moore

WATERLOO – Lola Gwen Moore, 61, of Grand Forks, N.D., formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 27, at home. Services will be noon Friday, June 5, at Ambassadors for Christ Church, Waterloo. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until services Friday at the church. Memorials directed to the family at 356 Halstead St., Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.