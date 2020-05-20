DEATH NOTICE: Laura Lee Johnson
CEDAR FALLS -- Laura Lee Johnson, 56, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Sunday, May 17, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapid. Following her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public visitation or services at this time. The family is planning a gathering at a later date; burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford; memories to the family. Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

