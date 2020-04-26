DEATH NOTICE: LaDonna M. Bergmann

FREDERIKA — LaDonna M. Bergmann, 90, of Frederika, died Thursday, April 23, at home. Private family graveside services will be held at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika. Join the family on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials to Alcock Cemetery or United Methodist Church in Frederika. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
To plant a tree in memory of LaDonna Bergmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.