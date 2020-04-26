DEATH NOTICE: LaDonna M. Bergmann
FREDERIKA — LaDonna M. Bergmann, 90, of Frederika, died Thursday, April 23, at home. Private family graveside services will be held at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika. Join the family on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials to Alcock Cemetery or United Methodist Church in Frederika. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

