Death Notice: Judy K. Eighmey

DEWAR -- Judy Kay Eighmey, 66, of Dewar, died Feb. 6 at Adventhealth Heart of Florida, Haines City, Fla. Services are pending at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, (319) 234-6274; www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

