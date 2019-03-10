Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

TRIPOLI --- Judy A. Garner, 67, of Tripoli, died Friday, March 8, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, with burial of cremains in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the funeral home; memorials to the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Death Notice: Judy A. Garner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments