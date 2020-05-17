DEATH NOTICE: Ivadel Eyestone
DEATH NOTICE: Ivadel Eyestone

CEDAR FALLS - Ivadel Eyestone, 100, of Cedar Falls, died May 14 at Bickford Cottage. A private family service will be held at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

