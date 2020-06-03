DEATH NOTICE: Harold Tisue
SUMNER -- Harold “Dean” Tisue, 90, of Sumner, died Monday, June 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. The service will be limited to 100 people to properly social distance. Call (563) 578-3451 if you plan to attend the funeral. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service at the church starting at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers,memorials to the family. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

