DEATH NOTICE: Harold E. Brown

DUNKERTON – Harold Eugene Brown, 84, of Dunkerton, died Sunday, May 17, at home following a lengthy illness. A private visitation will be today, May 19, at White Funeral Home,1315 Main St., Jesup, with a drive-by visitation for the public from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorialsto the family. Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.