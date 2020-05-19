DEATH NOTICE: Harold E. Brown
0 entries

DEATH NOTICE: Harold E. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON – Harold Eugene Brown, 84, of Dunkerton, died Sunday, May 17, at home following a lengthy illness. A private visitation will be today, May 19, at White Funeral Home,1315 Main St., Jesup, with a drive-by visitation for the public from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorialsto the family. Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News