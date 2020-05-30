DEATH NOTICE: Faye A. Barr
0 entries

DEATH NOTICE: Faye A. Barr

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS - Faye Ann Barr, 79, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Cresco, died Thursday, May 28, st MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Faye Barr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News