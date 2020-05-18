DEATH NOTICE: Eunice C. Stockdale

APLINGTON -- Eunice Catherine Stockdale, 90, of Aplington, died Friday, May 15, at the Journey Senior Living of Ankeny, from natural causes. A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with private family burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Memorials to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
